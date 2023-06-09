June 9, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, in a historic first, former President Donald Trump faces felony charges in connection to his withholding of classified documents. David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the historical nature and potential political impact of Trump's indictment. Plus, the movement to return land that was forcibly taken from Black and Indigenous people in the U.S. gains momentum.

