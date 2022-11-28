Museum uses technology to deepen visitor engagement with ancient sculptures

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Jared Bowen, GBH
Ancient sculptures at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts are getting a new look. After years of reimagining how to present the great Greek, Roman and Byzantine art, the museum has found ways to draw threads from thousands of years ago to today, using technology to deepen visitor engagement. Special correspondent Jared Bowen of GBH Boston reports for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
