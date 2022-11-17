Give to PBS NewsHour now
Musician iLe condemns colonization and Puerto Rico’s political limbo on new album

Puerto Rican musician iLe is addressing the challenges of her homeland as it is still suffering from the recent Hurricane Fiona and lacking true representation in U.S. politics. Jeffrey Brown spoke with the Latin Grammy winner about her new album for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

