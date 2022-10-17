Playwright Tom Stoppard grapples with his hidden past in latest work

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
In a new Broadway play, one of the world’s greatest writers grapples with his own hidden past and its implications for our time. Sir Tom Stoppard's “Leopoldstadt” chronicles a family history he only learned about in his 50s when a relative told him that all four of his Jewish grandparents had been murdered by the Nazis. Jeffrey Brown talks to Stoppard for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
