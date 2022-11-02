Bono on activism and connecting music to a larger meaning

Bono:

You might swap out the word freedom for the word liberation. I think we're all agreed on the concept. And we're all agreed that it's not just under siege in Ukraine, now, is it?

Democracy, did you ever think in your life, Jeffrey, that democracy would be in the dark having to explain itself to a jury that's not sure? The world is now dividing into autocracies and democracies .Freedom is on trial. And we have to demonstrate now what freedom can do, what it can accomplish, that we are with these amazing countries in Africa.

There will be — I think a third of all the world's youth will be in the continent of Africa by 2050, innovative, smart, genius, brilliant people. We want to show them, this is the direction, not the direction of lies and propaganda and autocracies.