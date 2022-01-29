Omicron cases are falling – but the caseload remains dangerously high

Caroline Chen:

So, unfortunately, we're not yet at an endemic state, either in the U.S. or globally. But I think it's helpful to understand what endemic actually means. You called it a magical state. I mean, I think it is. We prefer endemic to pandemic, but endemic doesn't really mean we no longer have to think about it. Actually, conversely, if you think about something like the flu, which is endemic, that means somebody is always going to have to think about it. There are scientists working around the year every year to try to come up with a flu shot for the next year. So once a disease becomes endemic, it does become part of our lives. It's controlled. We have an expected threshold that we are trying to keep deaths or hospitalizations under. But it doesn't mean like, we will never have to think about this again.