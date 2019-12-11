Why is a Nobel-winning human rights activist defending Myanmar on Rohingya atrocities?

Nick Schifrin:

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi rejected charges brought by the Republic of Gambia that the Myanmar military committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in northern Myanmar.

In August 2017, the Myanmar military unleashed a reign of terror. The U.N. says soldiers torch Rohingya villages and, in the aftermath, tortured men, killed indiscriminately, and carried out systemic sexual violence, creating an untold number of victims of gang rape

The Rohingya have faced decades of persecution at the hands of the Myanmar military, but never on this scale. Hundreds of thousands refugees have fled to neighboring Bangladesh. Refugee camps house almost a million people in flimsy tents.

Yesterday, the Gambia's lawyer, Philippe Sands, called the case stark.