NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in attempt to knock it off course

Miles O’Brien:

I don't think calling up the oil drillers would ever be a good idea under any circumstance.

The idea of using a nuclear weapon, however, is an idea that is in play, if there was an asteroid that we found late in the game, in other words, too late to perturb ever so slightly, which requires years, maybe even decades of advanced warning.

If we had one coming at us that was kind of cold-cocking us, for example, from the sunny side, you could, in theory, explode a nuclear device offset from the asteroid. You want to move it out of its orbit and give it a good push. but you don't want to break it up into smithereens, causing even further problems.

So there are ideas out there. The best idea right now is to just find all these objects and figure out if we need to start making bigger plans.