NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in attempt to knock it off course

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Miles O'Brien
Miles O'Brien
William Brangham
William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Leave your feedback
NASA is trying an experiment to answer a question that’s straight out of science fiction. What could we do if a large object was hurtling through space on a collision course with Earth? Science Correspondent Miles O’Brien joined William Brangham to discuss the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.
Judy Woodruff:
There has been a lot of anticipation today around NASA's first ever attempt to strike an asteroid and knock it off course.
William Brangham all the details.
William Brangham:
Judy, NASA is trying an experiment to answer a question that is ripped straight out of science fiction: What would we do, what could we do if a large object was hurtling through space on a collision course with Earth?
Science correspondent Miles O'Brien will be here in a moment to discuss tonight's mission.
But, first, here's his report on exactly what NASA is attempting.
Miles O’Brien:
Planet Earth is practicing defense, David and Goliath-style. A spacecraft the size of a vending machine is hurtling toward a kamikaze dive into an asteroid that size of a Great Pyramid.
Elena Adams, Systems Engineer, Double Asteroid Redirection Test:
DART is the biggest engineer's dream ever.
Elena Adams is the systems engineer for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART. It's a $330 million NASA mission designed at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.
Person:
Liftoff.
Launched in November of 2021, DART is nearing the end of a 107-million mile journey to the asteroid Didymos.
Elena Adams:
Our job is to go hit an asteroid. And that's a very specific job for planetary defense.
Their target is actually the asteroid's moon, Dimorphos. DART is programmed to augur in at 14,000 miles an hour. Engineers hope the 1,300-pound spacecraft will nudge the five-billion-ton Dimorphos into a new orbit.
Dimorphos is not headed toward Earth. It's just a test.
Lindley Johnson, NASA Planetary Defense Officer:
This is the first time in human history that we have actually set out to change the orbit of a natural object in space.
Lindley Johnson is NASA's planetary defense officer.
Lindley Johnson:
The orbit of an object is determined by the velocity at which it is orbiting. So, if you just shave a hair, less than 1 percent off of that speed, you have changed the orbit and forever altered where that object will be in space in the future.
Our planet gets grazed and hit by asteroids all the time. Most offer harmless thrills for stargazers, but the bigger ones are a different story.
In 2013, a 60-foot asteroid exploded about 100,000 feet over Chelyabinsk, Russia. About 1,500 were injured by shattering glass. Over the epochs, much bigger asteroids have triggered mass extinctions, including, most infamously, the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.
Planetary scientist Nancy Chabot is coordination lead for DART.
Is it accurate to say it's inevitable, over the course of time, that there will be some rock of relatively big size which has our number on it?
Nancy Chabot, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory:
This is going to continue in the future. It is sort of a cosmic inevitability at this point.
The good news is, of the asteroids that we're tracking, there are no known threats, right? But this is also why we need to find all these asteroids and figure out where they are.
In 2005, Congress directed NASA to find 90 percent of potentially hazardous near-Earth objects 460 feet or larger by the end of 2020. So far, ground-based surveys have found all the planet killers they can see, but only about 40 percent of the asteroids big enough to wipe out a city.
At this rate, it would take 30 years to approach the finish line, but, no matter how hard they try, they will never cross it using only ground-based telescopes.
Scott Sheppard, Carnegie Institution for Science: So, there's a whole half of the sky we're not looking at, because, basically, the glare of the sun prevents you from looking at it very easily.
Astronomer Scott Sheppard is a senior research scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science.
Scott Sheppard:
The ones that are most concerned are the ones that spend almost all their time in the daylight that just get up to where Earth's orbit is or just barely cross it. So, their vast majority of their time is in the daylight.
Sheppard is using the National Science Foundation's Blanco Telescope in Chile to look for the Holy Grail of astronomy, Planet X. He decided to point the lens toward the sun at twilight to see if he could see any near-Earth objects.
It was a hard, hard thing to do.
So, when you looked, you saw some objects that are hiding in broad daylight.
We have found several near-Earth objects in the survey now that have not been found from other surveys, and they're fairly large objects. These are planet killers.
So, it's possible, in this scenario, we could have only days to act? Is that possible.
We're really not monitoring the daylight side of the Earth very well. And so, if something is approaching us from that distance, it would be very hard to find it.
And, most likely, it might even hit us without us even seeing it.
A DART-style mission would have to impact years in advance to knock an asteroid off a collision course with Earth. Astronomers say the solution is a space telescope called NEO Surveyor.
It is designed to orbit between the Earth and sun using a wide-field infrared camera to identify potential threats that we can't see on Earth. Congress may have mandated NASA find the most hazardous near-Earth objects, but it did not appropriate specific funding. And so the billion-dollar mission is floundering.
The Biden administration just delayed it two more years.
It all comes into the priorities of what NASA has on its plate. It has more things that it's been asked to do than the funding that's been appropriated.
Shouldn't we be spending money on surveying before we practice changing the orbit of an asteroid?
Well, certainly, you got to find them first.
But the orbit of Didymos and Dimorphos brought them close enough to Earth to create this target of opportunity now.
It is a complex technical challenge. The target is only about 525 feet across, too small for the spacecraft to see until the last minutes.
When are you going to see it?
Well, we don't know, maybe as early as 80 minutes prior to hitting it, or maybe as late as 35 minutes before we impact.
So, this entire journey comes down to really, in 35 to 80 minutes' time, this spacecraft has to identify this tiny little rock and hit it right where you want?
Yes.
What could go wrong with that?
Oh, nothing, nothing whatsoever. It's going to be great.
(LAUGHTER)
The spacecraft is equipped with a powerful camera, smart software and advanced avionics able to auto anonymously identify and home in on Didymos and then switch to the Dimorphos once it comes into view.
Dimorphos orbits Didymos roughly every 12 hours. Team DART hopes to speed it up by at least 73 seconds. To see if it works, astronomers will appoint a few dozen telescopes on every continent and in space at the asteroid.
Planetary astronomer Andy Rivkin is a lead investigator.
Newtonian physics would tell you that this is going to perturb this rock.
Andy Rivkin, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory:
Absolutely.
So what do we have to understand further at this point?
Andy Rivkin:
We do expect to make a lot of ejecta, as we call it, when DART hits. That also is carrying momentum. How much bang for the buck are we going to get?
And we can watch the bang. As it happens. DART is designed to transmit live images of its death dive, must-see TV. Ask any dinosaur.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Miles O'Brien in Laurel, Maryland.
And Miles O'Brien joins me now.
Miles, such a tremendous report. It's such an exciting project that's going on.
We're watching here the NASA live feed of the DART camera. And we're seeing this tiny little dot out there. I guess this is like 45 minutes away from impact. What is happening right now? What are we seeing there on screen?
Well, it's a testament William to how small the target is and how fast the spacecraft is moving, 14,000 miles an hour at this tiny object. It represents about six to eight pixels on your screen right now.
But it will come into closer view very rapidly in the coming minutes. We're inside an hour now. And so, yes, it's — I can't think, William, of a more important mission for any space agency than this one.
I mean, Miles, as you laid out, the hope is that this impact will deflect this asteroid a tiny bit from its orbit.
Once this impact happens, assuming it's successful, how will they know that the mission was successful?
Well, this is why they selected a so-called binary asteroid, an asteroid with a moon.
What they will be able to do is train telescopes at the larger object. It has enough light that they can pick it up. And as the small moon passes in front of it, it will dim ever so slightly, kind of like a mosquito getting on a headlight.
But the telescopes are sensitive enough to understand that dimness and record it. And so they will be able to record the speed at which it is orbiting around the larger object. And assuming it's faster than it used to be, that means they have success.
So, let's say that this was for real. We know this is not a threat.
But let's say we really were trying to divert something that posed an incoming danger to Earth and DART missed. What do we do then? I mean, I remember the sort of hokey Bruce Willis movie where they sent oil drillers to an asteroid to try to disable it.
Are there other actual applications that they're looking at?
I don't think calling up the oil drillers would ever be a good idea under any circumstance.
The idea of using a nuclear weapon, however, is an idea that is in play, if there was an asteroid that we found late in the game, in other words, too late to perturb ever so slightly, which requires years, maybe even decades of advanced warning.
If we had one coming at us that was kind of cold-cocking us, for example, from the sunny side, you could, in theory, explode a nuclear device offset from the asteroid. You want to move it out of its orbit and give it a good push. but you don't want to break it up into smithereens, causing even further problems.
So there are ideas out there. The best idea right now is to just find all these objects and figure out if we need to start making bigger plans.
And lastly, Miles, for people who are watching this, the NASA livestream, what would — what should we expect to see in the next 40 minutes or so?
Well, it should be quite a wild ride.
We're going to get a DART-side view of its final moments right down to the surface, and then the signal will go to snow. And then, presumably, you're going to see a lot of very happy people at the Applied Physics Laboratory.
So, I think it's worth watching.
Tremendous stuff.
Miles O'Brien, so good to see you. Thank you.
You're welcome, William.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: