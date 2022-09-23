NASA engineer honored for work overseeing launch of James Webb Space Telescope

The Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, or Sammies, are given out each year to celebrate our nation's public servants. NASA's Greg Robinson received the flagship award of Federal Employee of the Year for his work managing the construction and implementation of the James Webb Space Telescope. Robinson joined Judy Woodruff before this week's ceremony to talk about his journey to stardom.

