NASA engineer honored for work overseeing launch of James Webb Space Telescope

Judy Woodruff
The Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, or Sammies, are given out each year to celebrate our nation's public servants. NASA's Greg Robinson received the flagship award of Federal Employee of the Year for his work managing the construction and implementation of the James Webb Space Telescope. Robinson joined Judy Woodruff before this week's ceremony to talk about his journey to stardom.
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
