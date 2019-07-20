NASA looks to return astronauts to the moon

Hari Sreenivasan:

Earlier this month, NASA tested a key safety system on its new Orion spacecraft in the sky above Florida.

In a simulated emergency, the spacecraft aborted a take-off and split off from the speeding rocket; propelling itself safely away.

The test was a key milestone in NASA's ambitious plan to return astronauts to the moon.

Mark Kirasich is the NASA Program Manager for Orion at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.