NASA opens a new collection of moon rocks to researchers

Hari Sreenivasan:

Some of what researchers have learned has been stunning. For example, the moon and earth have a common ancestry.

And because of the rocks, we now know that the moon is about 4.5 billion years old, around the same age as the Earth.

But scientists believe there are still more secrets to be uncovered and this year NASA is opening its vaults to study samples not touched since they returned from the Apollo missions.

They plan to analyze the rocks using 21st century technology.

But if this isn't enough, well, it turns out our next mission to the lunar surface involves a lot of rock and soil collection.