NASA’s Artemis rocket finally lifts off after political, financial, technical delays

Miles O'Brien
For the first time in half a century, NASA is starting to make its way back to a lunar landing. The Artemis rocket was finally able to launch early Wednesday morning after prior delays, sending an unmanned capsule around the moon. At the same time, there are plenty of questions about the path NASA has chosen to make this happen. Miles O'Brien reports.

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien

