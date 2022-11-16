NASA’s Artemis rocket finally lifts off after political, financial, technical delays

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Miles O'Brien
For the first time in half a century, NASA is starting to make its way back to a lunar landing. The Artemis rocket was finally able to launch early Wednesday morning after prior delays, sending an unmanned capsule around the moon. At the same time, there are plenty of questions about the path NASA has chosen to make this happen. Miles O'Brien reports.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
