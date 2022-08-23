National debate over parental rights and censorship enters local school board races

Amna Nawaz:

Voters are taking their grievances over public schools to the ballot box this midterm cycle, as school board elections have become a proxy war for larger political culture wars on issues of race, gender and parental rights.

Florida and several other states have implemented laws that critics say effectively ban certain books in schools and libraries.

To talk about this growing fight in education, I'm joined by Kelly Jensen, an editor at the literary site Book Riot. she's a former librarian and has been monitoring book censorship nationwide.

Kelly Jensen, welcome and thanks you for joining us.

So, broadly speaking, when you look at book challenges, the book removals from schools and school libraries, what are you seeing? How would you characterize what's going on right now?