Nationalism, talk of independence on the rise in Scotland, Wales

Hari Sreenivasan:

Crucial elections are coming up on Thursday, May 6th in the three countries that comprise Great Britain: England, Wales and Scotland. Nationalists in Scotland and wales are hoping to do well enough to demand referendums on independence from London.

In 2014, Scottish voters rejected independence in a referendum, but Brexit and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic are renewing interest and exacerbating tensions between the nations in what's being described as the 'disunited kingdom.' NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from North Wales.