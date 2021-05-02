How two Georgian doctors in the U.S. became COVID-19 heroes back home

Hari Sreenivasan:

In the small country of Georgia, with about 3.7 million people, more than 8 percent of the population has tested positive for the coronavirus.

At its peak in December, with a rate of about 4,400 new cases a day, the medical system was overwhelmed and Georgians had few resources to turn to.

But here in the United States, nearly 6,000 miles away, two Georgian doctors found a way to tackle their home country's woes with an unlikely grassroots effort– advising doctors and thousands of patients, using the power of social media.

Nana Gegetchkori is a cardiologist at Maimonides hospital in New York City. Zurab Guruli is the Chief of Anesthesiology at Montgomery VA Medical Center, in Jackson, Mississippi.

Both are immigrants from the country of Georgia, a small nation in the Caucasus mountains between Russia and Turkey. And when each realized the toll COVID would take on their nation's health system, they teamed up to help from half a world away.