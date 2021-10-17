Native American tribes land buybacks start a commercial approach to social justice

Hari Sreenivasan:

We continue our two-part report tonight on the growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim land that once belonged to them.

Tomorrow, the U.S. Department of the interior is set to begin a series of consultations with native american tribes on how to return more land to tribal management – or even ownership.

But much of ancestral Native American land is in private hands — causing tribes to take a more commercial approach to social justice.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay has the second part of our report.