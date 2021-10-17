Stevie Van Zandt’s new memoir documents his life in music and show business

Christopher Booker:

But to Van Zandt, 'band' can mean different things. There is his role with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and as frontman in Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, but then there are also his television roles. He was also part of a criminal band in the Sopranos. As he recounts in his new Memoir, 'Unrequited Infatuations,' his shifting band guy story starts not surprisingly, with rock n' roll.

It went like this: Born in Boston, raised in New Jersey, falls in love with music in the early sixties. Gets a guitar, learns to play and then the Beatles change things for him entirely. First on Ed Sullivan and then with the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, opening his eyes to the artistic possibilities of a life in music. Van Zandt considering himself part of the third generation.