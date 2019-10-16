Nats’ path to World Series is something to cheer for in divided D.C.

Amna Nawaz:

It's been a long, long time in the making, but Washington, D.C., finally has a baseball team going to the World Series, for the first time since 1933, to be precise.

Now, we are based here in Washington, so we're not going to pretend there isn't just a little hometown pride in this story. There definitely is.

But William Brangham is here now to look at the Nats' unlikely run to the fall classic and the good vibes around this region.