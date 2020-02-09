Natural gas pipeline proposal fractures Oregon community

Christopher Booker:

The Lyons are one more than 80 private landowners who have said no to the pipeline. But some have said yes. Pembina says it's already secured more than 80 percent of the route.

But it's not just about convincing landowners. This project needs approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the state of Oregon to go forward. It's been a regulatory odyssey that included a federal rejection in 2016, and ongoing wrangling with several state agencies.

Nevertheless, the Jordan Cove Project persists.

The site of the proposed export terminal is 65 miles to the northwest in coastal Coos County. The project's developer, Pembina, declined PBS Newshour Weekend's request for an interview. But some community members see this project as an investment that will transform this rural community.