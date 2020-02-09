Democrats make final push in lead-up to New Hampshire primary

Casey McDermott:

One of the things that they're doing this time around, which is something that they really do pretty routinely, is they're sending out state election inspectors to every single polling place throughout the day. But this time, they're actually hitting every single polling place, including the ones that open at midnight for that kind of famous New Hampshire midnight voting tradition. So that's something new. And then another thing they are doing this year, which is rather novel, is that they've set the expectation that if something were to happen, if something were to go wrong, they have committed to being very transparent throughout the day to the point where they have set aside space at the New Hampshire statehouse — this is something that I'm not aware of them doing ever before — for the media and also representatives from all of the presidential campaigns. So that throughout the day, if something were to require some kind of substantial update from state leaders, that there would be a place for that information to be shared as it's happening, as it's available. So that really misinformation doesn't kind of fester in the meantime.