Nevada boosts Sanders’ front-runner status as Democrats turn to South Carolina

Megan Messerly:

Right. So Pet Buttigieg campaign sent a letter to the Nevada State Democratic Party just before midnight last night, letting them know that they discovered some irregularities and errors in the results. This is based off of the reports that they received from their precinct captains. They said that there were a lot of issues with the transferal of early voting data into the caucus-day process. For instance, they said in some instances they didn't think that early votes were were getting counted during the realignment. There was at least one instance where they say the wrong precinct data, early-vote data was used on caucus day. So they're asking the party right now to release the sep, the separation between the in-person and the early vote totals so they can go through and sort of see how the folks did individually between those two groups. But the party tells me that they're going to continue reporting the way they have been reporting, and they don't have any plans to change the reporting process at this time.