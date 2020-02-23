Dementia day care center helps families cope with caregiving

Karla Murthy:

Taylor-Dwyer was once a radio and TV host. She performed in musical theater, was an active volunteer and a mother of three. She loved to travel. But about six years ago friends noticed she was having trouble finding words, remembering names. Kimberly King, who has her own family and works full time, now had to find resources to help supervise her mom. That involved everything from hiring companions to watch her during the day, to King herself spending the night with her, and she has installed cameras in the house to check in remotely.