‘Who Killed Malcolm X’ explores mystery of his murder

Phil Bertelson:

For sure. I mean, the fact remains that some of the answers that we're seeking in this story are ones that people didn't want others to know. And so, to the extent that we had to push harder, be more persuasive in our argument in order to get those answers, you know, should say everything there is to be said about why this has been a widely held secret for generations now. And we go into the fact that it's not just one man who killed Malcolm X. But, you know, a kind of complicity on the part of governmental authorities and law enforcement as well. And those are entities that don't like to be exposed. So, you know, we had to try to put the pieces together and in order to, you know, have an argument as to who killed Malcolm X.