New 9/11 documentary honors first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice

Alice M. Greenwald:

We feel it's really important that people remember the story of the recovery.

We actually dedicated a new component of the 9/11 Memorial known as the 9/11 Memorial Glade.

And the Glade is dedicated to everyone who is suffering from 9/11 illness, and those who have died, and those who will die.

It's comprised of a pathway that runs from the southwest corner of the plaza toward the northeast corner. On either side of it are these sculptures, these slabs of stone. And they're meant to suggest the determination of those who participated in the recovery.

One of the things we heard from the constituents, the former rescue and recovery workers, was that it somehow incorporate remnant World Trade Center steel. And that's what you see, is these rough and rugged granite pieces, and inset throughout them in these cracks is World Trade Center steel.

In a way, it's simply conveying that, you know, we're actually stronger at the broken places. And there's an element of hope that is conveyed.