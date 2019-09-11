New 9/11 documentary honors first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice

On 9/11, as many tried to escape the wreckage and carnage in lower Manhattan, first responders rushed in. We remember that horrible day by taking a look at the sacrifice they made, courtesy of the documentary “Rescue, Recovery & Healing: The 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication.” The piece was produced by New York’s WNET public media station.
Judy Woodruff:
Finally tonight, we look back 18 years to a moment that forever changed American history and a new way to pay tribute to the first responders who took great risks on 9/11.
Here's a moment from "Rescue, Recovery & Healing: The 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication."
It's a documentary produced by New York public media station WNET, as part of its All Arts series.
Anthony Palmeri:
I just don't think the general public realizes how many people have gotten sick because of September 11. The number of people that have died because of injuries of September 11 will actually outnumber the people who were murdered on September 11.
Alice M. Greenwald:
We feel it's really important that people remember the story of the recovery.
We actually dedicated a new component of the 9/11 Memorial known as the 9/11 Memorial Glade.
And the Glade is dedicated to everyone who is suffering from 9/11 illness, and those who have died, and those who will die.
It's comprised of a pathway that runs from the southwest corner of the plaza toward the northeast corner. On either side of it are these sculptures, these slabs of stone. And they're meant to suggest the determination of those who participated in the recovery.
One of the things we heard from the constituents, the former rescue and recovery workers, was that it somehow incorporate remnant World Trade Center steel. And that's what you see, is these rough and rugged granite pieces, and inset throughout them in these cracks is World Trade Center steel.
In a way, it's simply conveying that, you know, we're actually stronger at the broken places. And there's an element of hope that is conveyed.
Ronaldo Vega:
The Glade was intended to sort of geographically mimic the Echo Bridge, taking you down to bedrock.
I appreciate it. I really do. It is our space. It is a space dedicated. As it said, this is where heroes walked. And this is your Glade.
Judy Woodruff:
Such a powerful tribute.
And you can see the full documentary, "Rescue, Recovery & Healing: The 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication," online at allarts.org.
