New bill aims to use assets seized from wealthy Russian to assist Ukraine

Rep. Tom Malinowski:

I acknowledge that there is a need to do this in a careful way.

But, at the same time, I think one mistake we sometimes make is that we apply an American construct to a Russian reality. So, an American lawyer might look at a Russian oligarch who owns a soccer team in England and say, oh, that guy's the owner of the soccer team.

Anyone who understands how Russia works would say, no, that guy is not the owner of the soccer team. It's the Russian state, it is Putin who is the owner of that soccer team. These are pooled assets that the leader of Russia can use as he pleases.

And so let's not use our due process to protect — to protect property that was stolen without due process and that is financing a war that is killing thousands and thousands of Ukrainians. And let's seize the opportunity here to be able to do something for the people of Ukraine with the wealth that contributed to the attempted destruction of their country.