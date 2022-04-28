Ukrainians brave Russian shelling to restore power

Willem Marx:

For the last half-an-hour, the shelling here has been pretty constant.

And as this team prepares to go out to repair pylons, replace wires, the control room just told us that electricity to the entire town has been cut. The engineers start packing up their gear, a band of brothers heading out, not to fight, but to fix the fighting's damage.

On this day, the shelling is too severe for them to travel into the town center. Instead, they follow pylons through plowed fields. For hundreds of miles, front lines and power lines alike crisscross this conflict. In their years on the job, these men have learned to move fast and pull hard.

This work is dangerous at the best of times. These may be amongst the worst. On the horizon, a plume of smoke signaling another shell. We're about two-and-a-half miles outside of Orikhiv, and tank tracks stretch off into this field. Those vehicles presumably targeted led to this strike crater right here. And the shrapnel we found inside it is what's damaging these wires overhead.

The frequency of fire has left dozens of equally damaged sites nearby. Back in the dispatch center, Dmytro, Denis and her colleague, Oksana Yevsieieva discuss the growing list of locations they must visit. Calls come in from residents reporting yet more.

There's no power going through there. Orikhiv's mayor visits each day to warn them where they cannot safely go.