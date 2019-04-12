New biography explores the ‘underestimated’ Barbara Bush

Susan Page:

All these years later — she was 92 years old in failing health.

She became very animated when she talked about her views of Nancy Reagan. They just had a terrible relationship. They were very different women, very different priorities. And she kind of bit her tongue, I think, for years with Nancy Reagan, when Nancy Reagan was first lady and she was second lady.

When the Bushes moved out of the White House, evicted by Bill Clinton, came back to Houston, two days later, Nancy Reagan called to try to explain away an interview in which she had complained about how the Bushes had treated Ronald Reagan after he left the White House.

And Barbara Bush had finally had enough. And she said to Nancy Reagan: "I'm tired of hearing explaining from you. I don't want to talk to you again. Don't call me again."

And then she said, "Oh, I hear another phone ringing." And she hung up.