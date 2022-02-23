New book details why the author fled racial prejudice in the U.S.

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, even before the murder of George Floyd, Black Americans have considered moving abroad, and some have done so, emigrating to countries around the world.

Tiffanie Drayton has had her own experience, one she documents in her new memoir, "Black American Refugee."

And she joins me now.

Tiffanie Drayton, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

I want to get to all the details in your book and the whole story, but I want to ask you first about the title, because the use of the word refugee for a lot of Americans conjures a very specific story. And I'm curious why you chose that word.

Tiffanie Drayton, Author, "Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream": I think the word refugee evokes the sense that somebody is running away from violence, trying to escape desperate circumstances.

And that's precisely what my life had come to at that moment when I decided I could no longer stay here. As a Black woman that has fought her way through dealing with poverty, violence, being in neighborhoods and environments that are constantly under policing that you watch claim the lives of people who look like you, you start to feel and recognize your life is under threat.

Even as you live in one of the most — in one of the richest countries in the world, you can still be under threat.