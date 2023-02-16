New book ‘Half American’ details struggle of Black soldiers in World War II and back home

The stories of American soldiers fighting wars have been immortalized in movies and books throughout the years. Yet they have left out in great detail the contributions of Black soldiers. Historian Matthew Delmont takes a closer look at this in his new book. He joined Amna Nawaz to discuss "Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad."

