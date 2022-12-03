VA denied benefits for Black veterans at higher rate for decades, lawsuit says

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
A new lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs alleges decades of discrimination against Black military veterans. To learn more, Geoff Bennett speaks to Conley Monk Jr., a Vietnam War veteran whose VA benefits were denied for nearly 50 years, and Richard Brookshire, an Army veteran who co-founded the Black Veterans Project.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.