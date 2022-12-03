#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

VA denied benefits for Black veterans at higher rate for decades, lawsuit says

Audio

A new lawsuit against the Department of Veterans Affairs alleges decades of discrimination against Black military veterans. To learn more, Geoff Bennett speaks to Conley Monk Jr., a Vietnam War veteran whose VA benefits were denied for nearly 50 years, and Richard Brookshire, an Army veteran who co-founded the Black Veterans Project.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch