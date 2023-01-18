New book ‘The Fight of His Life’ reveals the inner workings of the Biden White House

Amna Nawaz:

The White House has been plagued in recent days by the slow drip of developments related to classified documents from President Biden's days as vice president which were found in a D.C. office he wants used as well as in his Delaware home.

And it all comes as a new book out this week takes us inside the inner workings of the Biden administration.

Joining me now is Chris Whipple, the author of that new book, called "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House."

Chris Whipple, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's talk about what's going on inside that Biden White House, those classified documents, and specifically the response from Biden's White House team, which some have called late or slow or fumbling in some cases.

I'm curious. You have talked to a lot of these folks. Did you expect a different response from the seasoned team around the president?

Chris Whipple, Author, "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House": Well, it's a little bit surprising, given how well this White House is run normally.

But I spent two years talking with almost all of Joe Biden's inner circle. And there's more drama behind closed doors than you might expect. This was certainly true during the first year with the bungled exit from Afghanistan. Certainly, the second year has been much more successful for Joe Biden, with his rallying the West against Vladimir Putin in defense of Ukraine and passing a really impressive legislative agenda.

So I think he goes into his third year really with the wind at his back.