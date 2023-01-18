News Wrap: Report shows new signs of easing inflation

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: There are fresh signs tonight that inflation is easing. The growth in U.S. wholesale prices slowed again in December. New federal data show producer prices were up 6.2 percent from a year earlier. But that rate of increase has now fallen for six months in a row, after peaking back in March. At the same time, retail sales fell 1.1 percent in December, as higher prices prompted Americans to cut spending.

The inflation news wasn't enough to rally Wall Street. Instead, stocks sank after a Federal Reserve Board member said there's still not enough reason to stop raising interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average lost nearly 614 points, or 1.8 percent, to close under 33297. The Nasdaq fell 138 points, or 1.2 percent. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5 percent.

U.S. law enforcement officials have made another major federal bust and a crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges. Last night, they arrested the Russian national who co-founded the exchange Bitzlato based in China. Officials say the exchange was a notorious haven for illicit transactions and money laundering.

In Washington today, Justice Department officials made clear they're serious about going after crooked crypto outlets.