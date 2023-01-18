Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, investigations are underway after Ukraine's interior minister is killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv. Microsoft lays off 10,000 employees in a potential harbinger of a global economic slowdown. Plus, in the aftermath of devastating floods, Pakistanis find new ways to build more climate-resilient homes.
