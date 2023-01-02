New COVID subvariant spreads rapidly in Northeast, sparking concerns it evades vaccines

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Three years into the pandemic and yet another new variant of the coronavirus has emerged. The omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 now accounts for more than 40% of new COVID infections in the U.S. and around 75% of cases in the Northeast. Dr. Jay Varma of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response joined William Brangham to discuss the concerns.
Amna Nawaz:
Three years into the pandemic, and yet another new subvariant of the coronavirus has emerged.
As William Brangham explains, it's spreading rapidly, and it's driving an uptick in new infections.
William Brangham:
This new Omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, now accounts for more than 40 percent of new COVID infections here in the U.S. and around 75 percent of cases in the Northeast.
This new variant emerges while just over a third of Americans 65 and older, those at most risk for severe outcomes, have gotten the updated booster shot. As China deals with a massive surge in cases, this week, the U.S. will require a negative COVID test from passengers flying from China to the United States.
Dr. Jay Varma is a physician and epidemiologist. He's also a professor and director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response.
Dr. Varma, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."
So, there are these various COVID alarm bells that are ringing. Cases are rising. Some localities are asking for masks to be put back on with some mandates, and now this new variant has emerged, XBB.
How worried should we be about this variant?
Dr. Jay Varma, Weill Cornell Medicine:
I think it's important for all Americans to understand that this is a very precarious time for our health care system.
So, we're dealing with new COVID variants. We're dealing with a potential surge in infections that might arise from infections around the world. And we still have influenza and RSV to deal with. So I don't think Americans should be unduly alarmed. This variant is going to be causing some of the similar ups and downs as we saw earlier this year.
But, at the same time, it's just yet another reminder about the importance of vaccines and high-quality masks.
So, the initial reports that had come out that XBB.1.5 might be more able to evade our immunity either from vaccines or prior infection, those aren't as alarming to you?
Dr. Jay Varma:
So, what's concerning is that, similar to these other Omicron variants, it's going to make people more likely to catch COVID.
Similar to other variants, however, it doesn't appear that it's going to increase their risk of hospitalization and death beyond what has already happened in the past before. So, again, more likely to get infected, but if you have vaccines, and you have prior infections, you have similar level of protection.
I think the other thing that is worrisome is, however, one part of our treatment arsenal, what was known as monoclonal antibodies, is no longer effective anymore. So it really leaves us only with Paxlovid, the one drug that's widely available, as our effective treatment option.
I mentioned the low booster rate for Americans.
Beyond that, some places are starting to require masks. But, as I have traveled around the country — and I'm sure you know this as well — most Americans are just not wearing masks and seem to have no interest in them again.
I did see the mayor of your city, Eric Adams, was wearing a mask in a in a public space, an indoor space.
I'm just curious what you think the government's position ought to be now with regards to masking.
Yes.
Every time we think about public health, we think about what works scientifically, but also what's acceptable, and what's likely that people are going to do. And masks are the perfect example. We know that a high-quality mask will protect you as an individual. And we know, if lots of people do them, we can reduce the stress on our health care system.
But we also know that a lot of Americans are tired of wearing them. So I like what's happening in New York, where elected officials are modeling good behavior, because we know that social norms are important, even if you don't have a mandate.
The other thing I wish governments were doing is making high-quality masks widely available, just like we have toilet paper in every bathroom. It doesn't mean you have to use it, but it's just yet another reminder and reducing that friction, so that people who do feel like they might want to wear one have one always available.
So, separately, I mentioned we know cases are surging in China, seemingly as they have somewhat done an about-face on their zero COVID policy.
And, in response to the Biden administration says, later this week, you need a negative test to get into the country from China. The administration officials say that this is a prudent and smart thing to do. One global health expert I talked to said today he didn't think it was going to have any real impact.
What is your take on this?
Yes, I'm pretty skeptical that it will have any public health impact.
There is so much COVID transmission occurring not just here in the United States, but all over the world. Most countries around the world have removed almost all of their COVID mitigation strategies. So, even though China has an enormous population that's at risk of getting infected over the next few months, I'm not convinced that that's likely to change the burden of disease here in the United States.
As you well know, so much of the country, seemingly, has just moved on from talk of COVID or action against COVID.
What should the government's response be in that case?
Yes, I mean, it's a very natural human phenomenon.
Trying to wear masks, get vaccinated, be cautious takes work. And work is exhausting. So, I do feel that government has a responsibility to continue to remind Americans about how many people are dying every day, because it's important to stay up to date on your vaccines and to have masks and tests available when you need them.
I mean, just in my own personal life, I had dinner with my wife and a few friends at our home the other night, and they were not aware that 15 to 20 New Yorkers are literally dying every day for the past several weeks from COVID. So, I do think it's important for government to remind people, and, as I mentioned before, to make tools such as tests, masks and drugs frictionless, so that everybody has access to them.
All right, Dr. Jay Varma, Weill Cornell Medicine, always good to see you. Thank you.
Great. Thank you, William, for having me.
