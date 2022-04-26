New data shows the deadly impact of gun violence on children

Amna Nawaz
Mike Fritz
Sam Lane
We're not even four full months into the year and it's already been a deadly one for too many children and teens. About 500 have lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Amna Nawaz looks at a sobering new analysis of related data that underscores just how big a problem we have.
