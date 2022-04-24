What is behind the rise in gun related violence in the U.S.

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Audio

So far this year, there have already been 154 mass shootings in the United States. And new data shows the leading cause of death among children in 2020 was gun-related injuries. Geoff Bennett spoke with Jennifer Mascia, a reporter for The Trace, a nonpartisan, nonprofit newsroom focused on America's gun violence crisis.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: