New details emerge on Trump’s alleged plan to use fake electors to overturn election loss

Lisa Desjardins:

The accusation, like much in the Trump case, is unique.

Federal prosecutors point to these seven states which Trump lost, but where they allege he plotted to subvert the results with false slates of electors poised to cast the state's electoral votes. The indictment alleges that Trump's goal was to cast doubt and disrupt the final vote certification January 6.

Joining me now is Amy Gardner, who covers voting and national politics for The Washington Post.

Amy, we're talking about a fundamental part of our democracy here, the last step in voting for a president. This indictment charges that Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators were working to overturn that. Now, these are the faces of some people that are believed to be those co-conspirators, including one, Boris Epshteyn, who The New York Times has said is indicated.

The others, Rudy Giuliani, these are people clearly close in the Trump orbit. What did you learn from the indictment about them and about this plot?