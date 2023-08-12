New documentary explores mesmerizing, dangerous world of freediving

The extreme sport of freediving is growing in popularity and interest. A new Netflix documentary called “The Deepest Breath” goes inside the high-risk sport, following freedivers Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan. Director Laura McGann joins John Yang to discuss the film.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

