New documentary explores mesmerizing, dangerous world of freediving

John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
The extreme sport of freediving is growing in popularity and interest. A new Netflix documentary called "The Deepest Breath" goes inside the high-risk sport, following freedivers Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan. Director Laura McGann joins John Yang to discuss the film.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
