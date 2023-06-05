Scientist lives underwater for weeks to raise ocean awareness

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Dr. Joe Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep-Sea, has been living underwater for more than 75 days, breaking previous records and aiming to reach 100. Dr. Dituri fills his days with science and outreach in an effort to raise awareness about the value of the oceans. Nicole Ellis reports.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.
