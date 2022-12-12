New film ‘Devotion’ highlights an improbable friendship during Korean War

Jonathan Majors, Actor:

This man didn't just pull himself up from his bootstraps. He pulled himself up from his bootstraps and put himself in the sky.

Glen Powell, who played Hangman in the recent "Top Gun" movie, plays Lieutenant J.G. Thomas Hudner Jr. from a prosperous New England family and elite prep school, who turned down Harvard to go to the Naval Academy and later became an aviator.

Hudner received the first Medal of Honor of the Korean War for intentionally crashing his plane in a futile effort to rescue Jesse Brown, his wingman man, after he was shot down behind enemy lines.