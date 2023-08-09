New fundraising tactics raise campaign finance concerns

Amna Nawaz:

The first Republican presidential debate is just two weeks away, and at least eight candidates have met the RNC criteria, which includes collecting 40,000 donors across the country.

Some of those candidates have used creative fund-raising tactics to reach that — reach that threshold. One campaign offered $20 gift cards to people who donated at least $1. Another established a sweepstakes giving away soccer tickets.

Are these methods aboveboard? That's just one campaign finance question being raised in this election.

To help break it down, I'm joined by Adav Noti of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. He previously worked as a lawyer at the Federal Election Commission.

Welcome, and thanks for being here.