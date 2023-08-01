Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following his arraignment on classified document charges, in Bedminster
Trump campaign calls latest indictment part of a politically motivated ‘witch hunt’

Trump’s campaign issued a statement calling the third indictment of the former president “nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter” in what the campaign characterized as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

In a lengthy statement issued as the indictment was released Tuesday, Trump’s campaign complained about the timing, asking why it had taken prosecutors two-and-a-half years to bring the charges, in the middle the campaign and as Republicans ramp up their investigations into President Joe Biden.

“The answer is, election interference!” the statement said.

The campaign stated that “President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”

