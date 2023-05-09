New guidelines recommend earlier mammograms amid rise in breast cancer among younger women

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Leave your feedback
New guidelines say women should begin getting regular mammograms every two years starting at age 40 if they are at average risk of breast cancer. That’s a significant change from previous guidance by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that said women could start routine mammograms at 50. Stephanie Sy reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Support Provided By:
Learn more