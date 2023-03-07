New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Trump and the Republican Party’s future

Gov. Chris Sununu:

Well, he ain't going up, right?

So, with the former president, as I have said many times, thank you for your service. I think he did some very good things, but we're moving on as a country. He's a known commodity. Let's just start there, right? There's very few Americans right now that are kind of on the fence, whether they would be with him or against him. People know where they are.

So he's going to have a tough time going up in the polls, if you will. And there's other really good, viable next-generation candidates out there that are going to step forward. And so the race hasn't even really started.

You're in the news, and I'm a politician. So we're in the mix. The average American family isn't even thinking about this yet. They're really not. They're just getting over the hangover of November of '22. They're glad that they're not inundated with a lot of campaign ads and all that sort of thing.

And folks are taking a breath, and then, maybe around this fall, the debates will pick up. People will start really paying attention. You will see all these other candidates potentially rise to the top. So I just don't see it going up. And as I have always said, it's not in our DNA as Americans to go backwards. And that would be going backwards.