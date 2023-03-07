Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on the battle for the GOP’s ‘heart and soul’

Fmr. Gov. Larry Hogan:

Well, I don't necessarily disagree with that.

I mean, look, it was one of the many reasons. I really put a lot more thought into it than just that. It was one of the reasons I got out. I want to — I didn't want to have a crowded primary and help — see — have what happened in 2016 happen.

But I don't disagree with Governor Sununu. I think — I think if you're not seriously contending, and if you don't really have a shot to win, then you probably should not get in the race in the first place, if you're just trying to maybe be a Cabinet secretary, or you're auditioning for vice president, or you want to get on television or get a book deal.

But if you really think you can compete and you have a chance to win, then I think everybody ought to make that decision about getting in. But, certainly, if the campaign is not going well, then they ought to get out earlier.

I think the problem in 2016 was people refusing to get out of the race. And it was so divided that Donald Trump was able to capture the nomination.