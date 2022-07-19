New initiative aims to make world of jazz more inclusive

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
When most people think about jazz greats, it's possible few faces of women and non-binary musicians come to mind. But, a new program is working to change that. Jeffrey Brown takes a look at a pipeline being developed to pump talent into clubs and onto stages across the country and the world. It’s part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
