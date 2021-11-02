2023 Grammy Awards

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The “Beyhive” is abuzz over the possibility that Beyonce will have a chance to make Grammy history this year as she's up against heavy hitters Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles. Beyonce needs just four more trophies to ascend to the top decorated artist in the Recording Academy.
There are of course many more musicians who stand to make their own personal history. The PBS NewsHour team profiled a number of artists up for awards this year. Our complete coverage is featured here.
Arts
Jan 01
Arts
Dec 02
Musician and actor Tobe Nwigwe is a first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants. He built a following through his music and acting after asking himself, and then others, "What is your purpose?" Jeffrey Brown sat down with Nwigwe to learn more…
By Jeffrey Brown, Anne Azzi Davenport
Arts
Sep 04
Throughout his 20-year career, Michael Bublé has been known for the kind of music that seems to transcend generations. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spoke with Bublé to learn more about the mind behind the voice.
By Geoff Bennett, Maea Lenei Buhre, Juliet Fuisz, Claire Mufson
Arts
Jul 19
When most people think about jazz greats, it's possible few faces of women and nonbinary musicians come to mind. But a new program is working to change that. Jeffrey Brown takes a look at a pipeline being developed to pump…
Arts
Jun 22
Bluegrass guitar picker Molly Tuttle is at the top of her profession. Named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year, she was drawn to this traditional American art form from the cradle. But the story of how…
By Tom Casciato
Jun 18
By Geoff Bennett, Andrew Corkery
Music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt is out with her twenty-first album called "Just Like That." It's her first new release in more than six years, and has landed at No. 1 on six different…
Feb 19
Blues musician Keb’ Mo’ has been a star for decades, but achieved little recognition until he was in his forties. Now 70, he gives a career-spanning interview to NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Tom Casciato.
Nov 22
Legendary singers Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, two of music's greats, have teamed up again for a new album with plans to tour internationally — for the first time in 12 years. Jeffrey Brown went to Nashville to talk about…
Oct 15
By Jeffrey Brown, Anne Azzi Davenport, Alison Thoet
In the summer of 1969 cameras captured a series of concerts in Harlem featuring artists who would go on to become musical legends, like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Gladys Knight. But for decades no one was interested in the…
Oct 04
The South Asian art form known as Sufi music has a centuries old tradition built on poetry and mysticism coupled with specific instruments, meters and repetition. Brooklyn-based Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab’s neo-Sufism is steeped in that tradition — yet also…
