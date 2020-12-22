New legislation clamps down on surprise medical bills

Judy Woodruff:

The major bills passed by Congress were focused first and foremost on COVID relief and economic assistance. But they included other significant pieces of legislation, some years in the making.

One of those is a bipartisan compromise to ban many of the surprise medical bills people receive.

It doesn't take effect for another full year, until 2022. But it makes some important changes.

William is back with the details on what people need to know.