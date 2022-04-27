Painter Christopher Volpe connects environmental conditions to our historic, literary past

Jared Bowen, GBH
Maureen Barillaro
Jacob Garcia
Robert Judge
The New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts is hosting the new exhibit "Loomings," inspired by the title of the first chapter of "Moby-Dick." Painter Christopher Volpe has created works prompted by the novel that take on an apocalyptic tone, with a focus on climate change and our reliance on fossil fuels. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston reports as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
