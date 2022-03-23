New Orleans area recovering from tornadoes that ripped through the region

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey
Roby Chavez
Courtney Norris
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Tornadoes tore through New Orleans and surrounding areas Tuesday leaving behind devastation, with overturned vehicles, downed power lines and street lights, and homes completely destroyed. At least one person was killed and Louisiana has activated hundreds of National Guard personnel to clear up roadways and assist in local search efforts. Roby Chavez reports from New Orleans.
Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
