Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Take our 2022 PBS NewsHour audience survey

Take the survey
social-share

New Orleans area recovering from tornadoes that ripped through the region

Roby Chavez
By —

Roby Chavez

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Audio

Tornadoes tore through New Orleans and surrounding areas Tuesday leaving behind devastation, with overturned vehicles, downed power lines and street lights, and homes completely destroyed. At least one person was killed and Louisiana has activated hundreds of National Guard personnel to clear up roadways and assist in local search efforts. Roby Chavez reports from New Orleans.

Listen to this Segment

Roby Chavez
By —

Roby Chavez

Roby Chavez is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of New Orleans. @RobyChavez_504

@RobyChavez_504
Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: